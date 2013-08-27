Jennings Police investigating string of vehicle burglaries

The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a group suspected in a number of vehicle burglaries.

Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes said over the past three weeks, the department has investigated a rash of vehicle burglaries.

"About 15 incidents," said Semmes. "Individuals are breaking into vehicles and stealing firearms, purses, credit cards and cash."

Semmes said surveillance video from a Jennings hotel shows four people breaking into cars, then fleeing the scene in a sliver or gray vehicle, resembling a 2000 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Semmes said it's unclear if the men captured on surveillance at the hotel are connected to all of the burglaries in question.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jennings Police Department.

