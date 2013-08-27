Mmm mmm good! Rats feast on 'tasty' wiring in cars

While trying to figure out what was preventing their car from starting, an Ohio couple found chewed wiring on the ground underneath their vehicle.

Lots of news dealing with the growing industry base in the Lake Charles area. This morning came news that Trunkline LNG has awarded the front end engineering and design contract for expansion of its LNG import terminal, and last night the Port of Lake Charles approved an operating agreement with Lake Charles Clean Energy for the handling and storage of methanol – a big step forward in a $2.6 billion project. We'll tell you more about both at noon, and you can read more HERE and HERE.

Also today, some Texas cheerleaders are gaining attention for their work off the field, and in the water. They are catching catfish by hand, and say it's a whole lot of fun.

And we'll show you how electronic textbooks are starting to replace the big, bulky and costly school books kids have to lug around.

In weather, Ben says it's a transition day as we move back to warmer and drier weather. We'll have a few clouds, but those are expected to clear out overnight and tomorrow promises to be a hot one. How hot will it get, and will we have more showers later in the week? Look for all the answers during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

Is your car giving you problems? Could it be due to new types of wiring that rats and squirrels find tasty? Find out more HERE.

