Houston men booked on synthetic marijuana charges

Two Houston men were booked on possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Naveed R. Shike, 27, and Syed Hasan, 35, are accused in the case.

Authorities said on Aug. 23, at approximately 8 a.m., deputies conducted a stop on a car traveling eastbound on I-10 between Vinton and Sulphur for a traffic violation.

Authorities said when deputies approached the car to speak with the driver, Shike, and passenger, Hasan, they spotted two baggies of synthetic marijuana in Hasan's lap. Authorities said they recovered a box in the trunk containing over 200 small, clear Ziplock bags containing synthetic marijuana.

"When questioned by deputies, Shike and Hasan both advised they were traveling from Houston to a local casino with intent to sell the synthetic marijuana to casino patrons," the release states.

Both were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on possession of CDS I (synthetic marijuana) with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana (synthetic) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bonds were set at $61,000 each.

