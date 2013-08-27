Lake Charles man accused of sex crime involving juvenile

A Lake Charles man is accused of a sex crime involving a juvenile.

According to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Earl James Daniels is accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a 13-year-old female.

"When questioned by detectives, Daniels confirmed the allegations," the release states.

Daniels was booked Monday into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a charge of aggravated sexual battery.

Bond in the case is set at $350,000.

