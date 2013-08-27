Louisiana Traveler - Pat O'Carroll's mugs - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Louisiana Traveler - Pat O'Carroll's mugs

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

If you lived in the Lake Charles area in the late 70s and 80s, you probably had a Pat O'Carroll's mug somewhere in your cabinets. Pat O'Carroll's, located on East Prien Lake Road, was the kind of restaurant we take for granted today.

"There hadn't been any of the big chain restaurants like Tuesdays and TGI Fridays," said Peter O'Carroll, Pat's brother and advertising expert. "They served an interesting, large menu and had atmosphere. So, Pat brought that to Lake Charles. There was a fireplace and a neat stereo system back in there for the 70s and 80s." 

Years after the restaurant closed, the Pat O's mug lives on. Every one of them (over 80 in all) was created by Peter. 

"Pat served all his drinks at the restaurant in these mugs. You had unlimited refills and you could take the mug home. These things live in a lot of cupboards and kitchens all over Southwest Louisiana right now. Maybe all over the world."

Pat O'Carroll's mugs became legendary. In fact, they came up with their own Pat O'Carroll's training mug with instructions for left handers, right handers. Like other Pat O's mugs, it left the customer with something to read while waiting on their food.

"People didn't really think there was a Pat O'Carroll. They thought it was like Pat O'Brien's, Long John Silver's, just a made up name. There really was a Pat O'Carroll. I can vouch for that. But we played on that for a long time. Even little Virginia wondered if there was a Pat O'Carroll. We had to assure her there really was."

Whatever happened to Pat? He's now in Florida and is still in the restaurant business.

