BAEO says Justice move on vouchers unwarranted

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - In at least 22 school districts around Louisiana, parents using taxpayer dollars to fund their children's private school tuition may be looking at more than just report cards to determine where those children will attend school next year.

A U.S. Justice Department filing in a decades-old Louisiana desegregation case asks a federal judge in New Orleans to consider halting future voucher awards pending an analysis of how the voucher system has affected districts still under federal desegregation orders this year. The filing says there is evidence that voucher awards last year caused further racial unbalance in 13 school districts under desegregation orders.

The pro-voucher Black Alliance for Educational Options said Monday the Justice Department should drop the effort, saying the voucher program should not be compared with past segregationist tactics.

