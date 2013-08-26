Lake Charles man pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge

He was the one hit in the head with a shovel, but 59-year-old Alvin Sylvester Jr. is the one going on trial for attempted murder.

Sylvester was in court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office authorities say the whole incident began when Sylvester stabbed a man at his estranged wife's home.

The man was cut in the arm, but managed to pick up a shovel and hit Sylvester with it.

Sylvester was booked and charged with attempted second-degree murder.

His trial is set Feb. 24.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.