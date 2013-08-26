Louisiana opens 2013 season at Arkansas

After almost a month of preseason drills, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football team will open the 2013 season by traveling to Fayetteville, Ark., to take on Arkansas on Saturday, Aug. 31 beginning at 3:00 p.m. CDT in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on the Arkansas campus. . . the game is being televised live on Fox Sports Network (Fox Sports Southwest in Lafayette) with Bob Rathbun, Tim Couch and Elizabeth Moreau providing the commentary. . . the contest marks the beginning of the 112th season of intercollegiate football at Louisiana with the Cajuns going for their 500th win in program history (499-521-34 all-time record). . . this will be the fifth game against Arkansas with the Razorbacks claiming the first four contests, each of which was played in Fayetteville. . . Louisiana is winless in 36 previous meetings with SEC opponents. . . the Cajuns return 14 starters from the 2012 team that tied the school record for the second straight year with nine wins and won the New Orleans Bowl title. . . seven starters are back from the offense that set school records for points (461), first downs (268) and total offense (5,914). . . the Cajuns carry a modest four-game win streak into the contest.



Tickets:

$30 Reserved, $25 General Admission (Nicholls State, Texas State & NMSU)

$25 Reserved, $20 General Admission (Troy & ULM) Season tickets available at RaginCajuns.com and by calling (337) 265-2357

NEXT UP: The Cajuns remain on the road for the second straight week, traveling to Manhattan, Kansas to take on defending Big 12 champion Kansas State on Saturday, Sept. 7 beginning at 5:30 p.m. in Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on the recently premiered Fox Sports 1.