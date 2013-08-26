DeRidder man accused of crabbing and fishing violations in Cameron

A DeRidder man is accused of crabbing and fishing violations on Calcasieu Lake, according to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement.

Authorities said agents arrested Robby Joe Wiley, 38, for illegal possession of stolen things, taking commercial fish without a commercial gear license, taking or possessing commercial fish without a vessel license, using crab traps without required markings, violating crab trap escape ring requirements, taking commercial fish without a commercial license and improper boat numbers.

Wiley was booked into the Cameron Parish Jail.

Authorities said agents received a complaint from a fisherman who reported he had crab traps stolen from him. Agents discovered that several crab traps in Calcasieu Lake were tagged with two commercial fishing numbers.

Authorities said one of the numbers belonged to the victim and another belonged to Wiley. Wiley is accused of replacing the victim's lines and corks attached to the crab traps with his own.

"On Aug. 23, agents went back to the area and checked all the crab traps in the area with Wiley's corks. Agents then seized crab traps tagged with the two commercial fishermen numbers on them. While agents were conducting the investigation, they were met by Wiley. Wiley identified the seized crab traps as his own. Agents did a compliance check and discovered that Wiley was commercial fishing under another person's commercial fishing license and possessed no commercial licenses of his own. Agents also discovered several traps were not tagged and crab traps that did not have escape rings," the release states.

Agents seized 46 crab traps, Wiley's boat, motor and trailer along with the fraudulent commercial licenses.

Authorities said possession of stolen thing things brings up to a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

"Using crab traps without the required markings and violating crap trap escape ring requirements each carries up to a $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail for each offense. Taking commercial fish without a commercial gear license, without a vessel license, or without a commercial license each carries up to a $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense. Improper boat numbers brings a $50 fine and up to 15 days in jail," the release continues.

