Vinton man accused of sex crime involving child

A Vinton man is accused of a sex crime involving a child, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Gary W. Moody, 47, is accused of exposing himself and masturbating in front of a child. Moody is also accused of having inappropriate contact with a female.

"When questioned by detectives, Moody confirmed to exposing himself and touching himself in an inappropriate manner in front of the boy," the release states.

Moody was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Saturday on one count of sexual battery and one count of aggravated sexual battery.

Bond in the case was set at $200,000.

