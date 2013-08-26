National Dog Day in SWLA - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Monday is National Dog Day, SWLA pets featured

Emmet. (Source: Aaron Nichols) Emmet. (Source: Aaron Nichols)
Millie Rigney and Poodle King. (Source: KPLC Viewer) Millie Rigney and Poodle King. (Source: KPLC Viewer)
Molly. (Source: Shane and Sarah Miller) Molly. (Source: Shane and Sarah Miller)

Aug. 26 is National Dog Day, and many Southwest Louisiana residents are showing off their canine companions. You can view a slideshow of submissions HERE.

The day was created in 2004 by pet lifestyle writer Colleen Paige as a way to celebrate dogs who serve as guardians, caretakers and friends of families, law enforcement, military members and the disabled. The day also aims to bring awareness to dogs that are in need of rescue.

For more information on National Dog Day, click HERE.

Send us pictures of your four-legged friends at AllKPLCNewMedia@kplctv.com or https://www.facebook.com/kplc7news.

