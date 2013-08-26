Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

The body of a kidnapping victim has been found in Winn Parish. Authorities say Tony Procell's body was found in a shallow grave at the edge of Saline Lake in Kisatchie National Forest. The suspect in the case, 34-year-old Robert Barthelemy of Natchitoches, is in jail in Sabine Parish charged with aggravated kidnapping and home invasion. His charges are expected to be upgraded to first-degree murder. You can read more HERE.

Also today, even as several states have legalized marijuana, it's still a federal crime to grow, possess or use. So why is there a question as to whether the government might actually have to subsidize pot for the poor?

Plus, how vision was restored to a blind puppy in Texas. We'll have the remarkable story.

In weather, Ben says a tropical wave continues to influence our weather today, bringing with it higher rain chances along the coast. What about the rest of our work week? Well, it looks as though a change is in the air and Ben will explain it during his live, local forecast at noon.

