The body of a kidnapping victim has been found in Winn Parish. Authorities say Tony Procell's body was found in a shallow grave at the edge of Saline Lake in Kisatchie National Forest. The suspect in the case, 34-year-old Robert Barthelemy of Natchitoches, is in jail in Sabine Parish charged with aggravated kidnapping and home invasion. His charges are expected to be upgraded to first-degree murder. You can read more HERE.

Also today, even as several states have legalized marijuana, it's still a federal crime to grow, possess or use. So why is there a question as to whether the government might actually have to subsidize pot for the poor?

Plus, how vision was restored to a blind puppy in Texas. We'll have the remarkable story.

In weather, Ben says a tropical wave continues to influence our weather today, bringing with it higher rain chances along the coast. What about the rest of our work week? Well, it looks as though a change is in the air and Ben will explain it during his live, local forecast at noon.

  Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...
  Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

  Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 17

    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...
