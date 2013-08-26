Bridge between Oak Grove and Creole to be closed temporarily

The bridge between Oak Grove and Creole, 1.2 miles south of La. 1143 and La. 82, will be closed for approximately 12 days. The closure began Wednesday, Aug. 28.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the closure is necessary to construct a new bridge.

Officials said La. 82 will detour around the bridge site using the following route: Eastbound traffic on La. 82 will divert using La. 27 north to Holmwood then east on La. 14 to Abbeville, then south on La. 335 to Kaplan, then south on La. 35 returning to La. 82.

Westbound traffic on La. 82 will divert to La. 35 north to La. 335 (Kaplan), north on La. 335 to Abbeville, then west on La. 14 to Holmwood and south on La. 27 to La. 82.

