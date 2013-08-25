Nationally recognized Hobo Hotel competing for cat room 'makeover'

Hobo Hotel Shelter for cats is gaining some national recognition.





The shelter was selected among the top 10 out of 325 cat shelters nationwide.





Hobo Hotel is now in a competition to win a $1,000 makeover for one of its cat rooms, but needs Southwest Louisiana's help to make it happen.





"We are so excited to be among the top 10, but we really want to win," said Robin Anderson, with Hobo Hotel. "With this money, they will ‘catify' one of our rooms with some climbing areas for the cats. It's a big deal and we would really appreciate any support for the cats."





There is a limit of one vote per e-mail. Votes can be cast at hauspanther.com . Voting is open through midnight Aug. 28.





