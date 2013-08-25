Imagination Celebration raises money for museum to theme of 'Disco Fever'

Southwest Louisiana got down to the 70s on Saturday night to benefit the Lake Charles Children's Museum.





The 11th annual Imagination Celebration raised money to the theme of "Disco Fever."





The event is the museum's main fundraiser of the year.





Proceeds help bring new exhibits and to continue the goal of educating the children of Southwest Louisiana with interactive displays and programs.





"It helps us bring new programs and maintain the old ones. We have three floors to fill. We are also a non-profit organization, so we really appreciate all the donations, which help keep us in business," said Tommie Townsley, Lake Charles Children's Museum board member.





For $50, guests not only got to dine from nearly 30 SWLA restaurants, but had the opportunity to bid in a live and silent auction. According to organizers, this was the first year the event was sold out. The night's entertainment was also a chance to raise money and featured five performing karaoke acts. Guests paid a donation to vote for their favorite act.





The Lake Charles Children's Museum plans to open a new reading room, equipped with Kindles for the children to read.





The Lake Charles Children's Museum is visited by thousands of kids each year.





Last year, the Imagination Celebration raised $85,000. Museum officials hope to exceed that goal this year.





Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.