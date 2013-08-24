Cameron Parish NAACP celebrates 35 years

Louise Cole walked down the aisle with music playing and a white gown.

However, it wasn't a wedding, it was an anniversary.

"This dress right here is 35-years-old," said Cole, Chapter President. "I got organized in this dress."

The Cameron Parish NAACP is celebrating its 35th anniversary.

And Saturday, Cole wore history and spoke of history at the celebration.

"We don't want them to turn the clock back on our voting right," said Cole.

A crowd gathered while accomplishments and unity were discussed, but organizers said much remains unfinished.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a portion of the Voting Rights Act that now allows some states to change its election laws without advance federal approval.

And the right for anyone to vote remained the theme of the night.

"We're working hard to see that everyone can vote and it should not be oppressed or suppressed," said Charles ZhivagaCole.

But Cole's white dress was a symbol of how far this chapter has come in 35-years.

"We stand for peace, freedom and justice for all," said Cole.

