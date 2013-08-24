'New Llano Colony' museum opens Saturday

(Source: The Museum of the New Llano Colony)

A Vernon Parish town was once the site of what is said to be the longest surviving socialist community in American history.

The New Llano Colony thrived for over two decades, from 1917 to around 1937.

And now, its little-known history will be shared with parish residents and visitors of the Museum of the New Llano Colony.

The museum is set to open at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at its location at 211 Stanton Street in New Llano.

Photographs, old documents and artifacts will fill the museum.

New Llano was once home to the leading national socialist newspaper, a broom factory, sawmill, ice plant, sheet metal factory and more.

Its residents, who were from across the country, sought a society with equal rights for women, minimum wages, healthcare and pensions for older residents.

According to historical archives at McNeese State University, scientist George Washington Carver helped save the colony from hunger by suggesting several farming methods to improve residents' crops.

Some buildings from the original colony remain in Vernon Parish, some of which can be seen from U.S. 171.



You can find out more about the museum on its website, and you can follow updates on the museum's Facebook page.

Read a historical overview from the archives at McNeese State University HERE.

