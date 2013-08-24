IN PHOTOS: Air Force trains with B-52H Stratofortress at Fort Polk

Capt. Matthew Gray, right, and 1st Lt. Reed Elsbernd, left, fly a B-52H Stratofortress during training on Aug. 21 at Fort Polk. (Source: U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder/DVIDS)

First Lt. Reed Elsbernd, assigned to the 20th Bomb Squadron, flies a B-52H Stratofortress during Fort Polk training. (Source: U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder/DVIDS)

Maj. Chris Weir, left, and Capt. Greg Lepper, right, B-52H Stratofortress navigators, check the instruments while participating in training at Fort Polk. (Source: U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder/DVIDS)

Maj. Chris Weir, B-52H Stratofortress navigator, 96th Bomb Squadron, checks the instruments while participating in training on Aug. 21 at Fort Polk. (Source: U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder/DVIDS)

Capt. Matthew Gray, assigned to the 20th Bomb Squadron, flies a B-52H Stratofortress during a training mission on Aug. 21 at Fort Polk. (Source: U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder/DVIDS)

U.S. Air Force training this week at Fort Polk and the Joint Readiness Training Center involved a B-52H Stratofortress, a long-range, heavy bomber.

According to the Air Force, it is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes up to 50,000 feet (15,166.6 meters).

