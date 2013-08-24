IN PHOTOS: Air Force trains with B-52H Stratofortress at Fort Po - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

IN PHOTOS: Air Force trains with B-52H Stratofortress at Fort Polk

Capt. Matthew Gray, assigned to the 20th Bomb Squadron, flies a B-52H Stratofortress during a training mission on Aug. 21 at Fort Polk. (Source: U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder/DVIDS) Capt. Matthew Gray, assigned to the 20th Bomb Squadron, flies a B-52H Stratofortress during a training mission on Aug. 21 at Fort Polk. (Source: U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder/DVIDS)
Maj. Chris Weir, B-52H Stratofortress navigator, 96th Bomb Squadron, checks the instruments while participating in training on Aug. 21 at Fort Polk. (Source: U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder/DVIDS) Maj. Chris Weir, B-52H Stratofortress navigator, 96th Bomb Squadron, checks the instruments while participating in training on Aug. 21 at Fort Polk. (Source: U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder/DVIDS)
Maj. Chris Weir, left, and Capt. Greg Lepper, right, B-52H Stratofortress navigators, check the instruments while participating in training at Fort Polk. (Source: U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder/DVIDS) Maj. Chris Weir, left, and Capt. Greg Lepper, right, B-52H Stratofortress navigators, check the instruments while participating in training at Fort Polk. (Source: U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder/DVIDS)
First Lt. Reed Elsbernd, assigned to the 20th Bomb Squadron, flies a B-52H Stratofortress during Fort Polk training. (Source: U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder/DVIDS) First Lt. Reed Elsbernd, assigned to the 20th Bomb Squadron, flies a B-52H Stratofortress during Fort Polk training. (Source: U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder/DVIDS)
Capt. Matthew Gray, right, and 1st Lt. Reed Elsbernd, left, fly a B-52H Stratofortress during training on Aug. 21 at Fort Polk. (Source: U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder/DVIDS) Capt. Matthew Gray, right, and 1st Lt. Reed Elsbernd, left, fly a B-52H Stratofortress during training on Aug. 21 at Fort Polk. (Source: U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder/DVIDS)
FORT POLK, LA (KPLC) -

U.S. Air Force training this week at Fort Polk and the Joint Readiness Training Center involved a B-52H Stratofortress, a long-range, heavy bomber.

According to the Air Force, it is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes up to 50,000 feet (15,166.6 meters).

You can read more about the aircraft HERE.

Check out the photos for scenes from the training.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-03-22 12:34:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:45:47 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    More >>

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 17

    Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 17

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:38 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:38:59 GMT
    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...More >>
    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly