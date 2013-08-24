Ethics panel: Construction company can contract with Allen water district

The president of a construction company who is also a member of the Louisiana Rural Water Association can enter into a contract with the West Allen Parish Water District for work, according to an advisory opinion from the Louisiana Board of Ethics.

The ethics panel took up the request on Aug. 16. It was submitted by Allen Parish Assistant District Attorney Roderick G. Bertrand.

Glen Womack, of Womack Construction, serves as president of the Louisiana Rural Water Association Board of Directors, an unpaid seat. The district is also a member of the association.



The ethics panel found that the state's Code of Governmental Ethics would not prohibit Womack Construction from contracting with the district.

View the full opinion HERE.



