Young, old can get a closer look at butterflies at 'Butterfly Blast' in Vernon

Young and old can get a closer look at the wonders of butterflies at the annual "Butterfly Blast" event at Allen Acres in Pitkin on Sept. 27-29.

Allen Acres is the home of Dr. Charles Allen, a botanist, who often hosts nature-related events.

Activities will include butterfly, moth and hummingbird viewing as well as counting.

Viewing will be from morning to evening each day.

Photographers are welcome.

Here is a detailed schedule:

Friday, Sept 27 and Sunday, Sept 29:



8 a.m. until dark: Butterfly/hummingbird viewing and monarch tagging; and



7 p.m.: Hummingbird moth viewing and other night life.

Saturday, Sept 28:

8 a.m. until dark: Butterfly/hummingbird viewing and monarch tagging;

9 a.m.: North American Butterfly Association butterfly count; and

7 p.m.: Hummingbird moth viewing and other night life.

