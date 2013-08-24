Lane closure planned for DeRidder's Mahlon Street

U.S. 171 northbound/U.S. 190 westbound (Mahlon Street) will have one lane closed for two days on Monday, Aug. 26 and Tuesday, Aug. 27, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.



The closure will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.



DOTD reminds drivers to be cautious through work zones and to be on the lookout for work crews and equipment.

