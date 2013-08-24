DeRidder City Council to consider 2013-2014 budget

The DeRidder City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday and will take up the city's operating budget for 2013-2014.



The fiscal year begins Oct. 1.



A budget workshop will take place at 4 p.m.

Also on the 5:30 p.m. agenda is an ordinance authorizing the city to rent out city pavilions, bandstands and the farmer's market for events with a rental agreement.



