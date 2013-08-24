Calcasieu Parish to observe 'Voter Registration/Education Week' - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu Parish to observe 'Voter Registration/Education Week'

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Angie Quienalty, Calcasieu Parish Registrar of Voters, has announced that the annual Voter Registration/Education Week will be observed Monday through Friday.

Quienalty said activities will include voting machine demonstrations and voter education presentations on Thursday in the Registrar of Voters Office from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., located in the old courthouse at 1000 Ryan St., Room #7. 

She said the initiative's goal is to inform the voting public on matters ranging from "How to register to vote in person, by mail or by Internet" to "How and when Early Voting is conducted." 

Discussion topics will include the deadline established for the last day to register or change your voter registration for each election, general registration information, early voting and voting at the polls on election day as well as voting by individuals with disabilities. 

For a full schedule, click HERE.

For more information, contact the Registrar of Voters Office at 721-4000. Registration forms may be picked up at Calcasieu Parish Library Branch Offices.

