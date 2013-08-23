Some McNeese students express concern over fees

Some students at McNeese State University are concerned about the school's price tag.

In addition to the $1,600 tuition, students are also paying more than $600 in fees to bring their total bill to over $2,200 a semester. The fees are used to fund on campus programs that some students may not even be a part of.

Even though the fees are small, they can quickly add up. Some students don't feel it is their responsibility to pay for programs they are not involved in.

McNeese freshman Demarkus St. Romain said, "…college is expensive enough. If you're not involved in these programs, you shouldn't have to pay for it."

Freshman Kimeron Skowronski echoed the same sentiment, "If they want to be involved, they should spend the money. It's not our responsibility."

The school says these extras fees go to fund the various on campus programs and are all voted on by the student government referendum and students can voice their concerns about a particular fee at meetings.

