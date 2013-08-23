Calcasieu schools move to universal Pre-K setup

It's a new school year, which means a new group of 4-year-olds starting school for the first time.

"I just felt like it was a good idea to enroll her in Pre-K and get her started early before kindergarten," said parent, Brittany Simmons.

It's the Calcasieu School's Early Childhood Department's vision coming to life as the universal Pre-K setup begins.

"We are excited about it because we're able to give more children an education experience before kindergarten," said Early Childhood Director, Sheryl Piper.

The program began this week and is now tuition-free.

Along with the elimination of fees, comes elimination of the waiting list.

This is the first year that every child on the waiting list was let into Pre-K and that number is more than 400 children.

School officials said financially not much is changing.

"We have leveraged our funding and we have reexamined how we enroll the students," said Piper. "So, then we were able to put more students in classes where in the past we did not."

That also means more children can have a smoother transition with kindergarten right around the corner.

"I think it's good for them to be in an actual real school environment," said Simmons.

