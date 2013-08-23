Calcasieu Parish Libraries prepare for 50th anniversary of Marti - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu Parish libraries prepare for 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr. speech

(Source: WikiCommons) (Source: WikiCommons)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

It's been 50 years since Martin Luther King Jr. gave his historic "I Have a Dream" speech. And while supporters plan their march once again in Washington, locals are also finding ways to commemorate the anniversary right here in town.

Several Calcasieu Parish public libraries are planning events next week related to the anniversary and will feature special showings of the speech as well as MLK Jr. films.

The Iowa library branch is hosting an "I Have a Dream" anniversary party where teens and children can enjoy a hearing of the famous speech. They are also planning an open mic "What is your dream?" poetry reading. Students can come in and present their own speech in front of their peers to help students with public speaking and writing. Youth Services Coordinator at Iowa Library Julian Quebedeaux said he wants to encourage students to not only speak their thoughts but also be able to put them on paper.

"Public speaking is very important," said Quebedeaux. "I think if you have enough confidence to get in front of people and say something, you're on your way to succeed in my opinion."

To encourage Americans nationwide, NBC News is asking everyone to share their dreams by taking part of #DreamDay. Users can send their videos, photos or texts using Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or Vine by completing the phrase "I have a dream that ____." A collection of these messages will be featured on Today and NBC Nightly News.

See more here: http://www.nbcnews.com/dreamday

