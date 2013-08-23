Vail hires own attorney in 1962 murder case

You won't pay for accused killer Felix Vail's defense.

The man, accused of killing his wife 51 years ago, had asked for a public defender.

But the court questioned Vail's request especially after he gave $20,000 to a niece.

KPLC has learned that Vail will pay for his own attorney, Ben Cormier.

Vail faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Mary Horton Vail in 1962.

