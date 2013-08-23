Welsh officials dealing with stray cat problem

Cats gone wild.

The superintendent of the Town of Welsh said they are buying extra cages for the large volume of stray cats they are catching.

On average, Rick Matte said they can trap five to seven cats a day.

When asked about solutions, Matte said, "Have all your animals spayed or neutered, of course. Be a good owner. A lot of people want to have pets. They help in a variety of ways and they entertain everyone but they are just like a member of the family, they need constant attention," Matte said.

Just recently, Matte said they removed 21 cats from the old Marcantel feed building which is not vacant.

Another problem is that people feed stray cats rather than calling the proper authorities.

