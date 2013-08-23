Court dates set for Houston men accused in Lake Charles burglary ring

New court dates were set Friday for two Houston men suspected in a burglary ring targeting homes in south Lake Charles.

The break-ins all happened in December and January.

Kendrick Douglas Warren and Terrance Alexander Brooks both had their court dates reset for Oct. 16.

The arrests were part of a joint effort between the Lake Charles Police Department and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Warren and Brooks both face several burglary and firearm charges.

