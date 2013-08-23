Bond of Sulphur man accused of sex crimes reduced

The $3 million bond for a Sulphur man accused in a sex abuse case has been reduced to $90,000.

Perry Arnold, 50, was arrested in July on six counts.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's officials say the inappropriate contact happened when the alleged victim was just 6 years old.

Holly Carter, Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Office spokeswoman, said Arnold has another hearing on Sept. 10 at which time bond may be considered again.

