Lake Charles man sentenced in 14th JDC for injuring infant

A Lake Charles man accused of injuring an infant was sentenced Friday in 14th Judicial District Court.

Mitchell S. Crador, 32, was arrested in 2011 after a 5-month-old baby girl suffered two separate fractures to her skull.

Crador will serve three years, according to Holly Carter, Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office spokeswoman. He was sentenced by Judge Ron Ware.

According to authorities, in 2011, Crador confirmed the allegations.

He was charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile in the case.

