CPPJ denies amending ordinance to allow mobile home

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Parish Police Jurors on Thursday denied amending a zoning ordinance to allow a mobile home on Coffey Road in Moss Bluff.

Kenneth Nichols made the request to place a mobile home in the 2000 block of Coffey Road for his daughter.

He said he has agreed to place the mobile home, hidden in the trees, so that neighbors won't notice.

"I have a 40-foot refrigeration trailer park there right now and very few people know where it is," Nichols said.

One of the neighbors who lives in the same area said that the planning board recommended the request be denied because of certain standards that needed to be upheld.

The parish Planning and Zoning panel previously ruled on the matter, denying the request.

In July, police jurors said there was difficulty making a decision and put off taking action for 30 days.

