New case of West Nile reported in Vernon

The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals is reporting four new West Nile cases this week with one being in Vernon Parish.

Health officials said so far this year, 13 cases have been reported.



Officials said new infections include two cases of neuroinvasive disease, both from Ouachita Parish, and two asymptomatic cases, one each from Ouachita and Vernon.

Officials say humans contract West Nile when they are bitten by mosquitoes infected with the virus. When people are infected with West Nile, the virus will affect them one of three ways.

West Nile neuroinvasive disease is the most serious type, infecting the brain and spinal cord. Neuroinvasive disease can lead to death, paralysis and brain damage, according to officials.

The milder viral infection is West Nile fever, in which people experience flu-like symptoms.

You can read more about West Nile and precautions you can take HERE.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.