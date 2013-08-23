Apostolic Nuncio makes visit to Lake Charles

The Pope's Ambassador to the United States was in Lake Charles on Thursday for a major event celebrating the Jubilee Year of the Cathedral Church of the Diocese of Lake Charles.

A reception honoring Apostolic Nuncio, Most Reverend Carol Maria Vigano, was held Thursday afternoon at the Historic Calcasieu Marine Bank building.

A mass took place Thursday in which Vigano gave homily and crowned a statue of the blessed Virgin Mary in a crowning rite that dates back to ancient times.

Bishop Glen John Provost said the jeweled crown is a special gift to the Diocese.

"The crown is very special. It was fashioned, it is handmade by a very well known jeweler in Rome who works with silver and gold called Savi of the Savi brothers. They did work for Pope John Paul II and for Pope Benedict as well. They're very famous for their craftsmanship," Provost said.

The crown is a gift from donors who wish to remain anonymous.

