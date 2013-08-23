Benefit for local baby with Trisomy 21 and heart defect

Taytem Mathis has a long road ahead of her. The 3-month-old baby girl was born with Trisomy 21 (Down Syndrome) and a severe heart defect called "complete atrioventricular canal," or CAVC.

CAVC is a severe defect that causes the heart to work much harder than it should have to, leading to an enlarged heart and extensive damage without surgery. Taytem will undergo surgery in New Orleans to correct this defect, but the expenses are substantial for her family.

You have the opportunity to help raise money for this little girl by taking part in "Taytem's Day," a benefit on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Wayne & Layne's in Sulphur on Hwy. 27.

Five bands are scheduled to play from 1 p.m.-8 p.m. There will also be a silent and live auction, door prize giveaways and BBQ plate lunches for sale for $7/each.

The live auction is set to start around 6 p.m. Some of the items include a BBQ pit, YETI ice chest, 12-gauge shotgun, two LSU autographed footballs, handcrafted duck calls, a duck mount by Harold Sandifer, items autographed by Keith Urban and his band members, a Troy Landry autographed hat, weekend fishing camp getaway in Hackberry and more.

If you cannot make it to the benefit, but want to help her family with medical expenses related to her heart defect, you can donate to the "Taytem Mathis Account" at any Capitol One Bank.

