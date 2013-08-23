Vinton driver acquitted in Texas bus passenger death

VICTORIA, Texas (AP) - A Louisiana driver has been acquitted in the death of a bus passenger in a 2011 South Texas wreck that left 21 other riders hurt.

A jury in Victoria on Wednesday acquitted Larry Phillip Marceaux, of Vinton, of criminally negligent homicide.

The Victoria Advocate (http://bit.ly/18Mlx2o ) reports Marceaux, who drove a pickup truck towing another pickup truck, was charged with sideswiping a Valley Transit Company bus, which then hit a light pole. Juana Lopez-Perez of Matamoros, Mexico, died from blunt force trauma.

The Department of Public Safety says the bus was traveling from Houston to McAllen when the wreck happened just south of Victoria.

Both drivers escaped injury. Marceaux was issued a ticket for failing to yield at an intersection.

Information from: The Victoria Advocate, http://www.victoriaadvocate.com

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.