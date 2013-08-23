6,000 soldiers training at Fort Polk in massive ‘Decisive Action Rotation’

Nearly 6,000 soldiers are training at Fort Polk's Joint Readiness Training Center.

The soldiers are from Fort Bragg's 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

They are undergoing "Decisive Action Training" in the fictitious village of Dara Lam on the installation.

"There are about 10 rotations a year," said Army Maj. Gabriel Ramirez. "Each rotation helps soldiers stay ready for anything that may come when deployed."

Soldiers arrived Dara Lam by parachute a few weeks ago and are now training and working in a defense capacity, protecting the city.

Army officials say "Decisive Action" supports the goals shaping the Army of 2020: Developing adaptive leaders and organizations, modernizing equipment and revolutionizing training.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved