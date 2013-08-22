CPPJ approves spending for MARC

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury approved spending Thursday to reopen the Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) more quickly.

A fire sparked the MARC facility after a stolen van crashed into it on Aug. 12.

No one was hurt, but everyone at the center had to move to a temporary location.

"There are some safety and security issues we've had to deal with since the MARC has closed so it's very important to our families and parish to get MARC up and running in that location," said Dane Bolin, Director of Juvenile Justice Services.

The facility provides a more efficient way to help troubled youth.

It helps individuals with everything from home situations, truancy matters, runaways and even felony crimes.

Services normally offered at MARC moved next door to the Office of Juvenile Justice Training Center.

MARC should reopen in four to six months.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.