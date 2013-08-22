Sulphur man accused of distribution of child pornography

A Sulphur man is accused of distribution of child pornography, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police, Troop D.



Ryan Paul Doucette, 23, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center for distribution of child pornography. Bond is set at $25,000.



Authorities said on Wednesday, investigators with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations executed a search warrant at a Sulphur home.



The warrant was the result of an ongoing Operation Child Watch investigation initiated by State Police into the distribution of child pornography over the Internet.



Authorities said while at the home, investigators seized computers believed to have been used to download and distribute child pornography.



Authorities said Doucette admitted to investigators that he downloaded illegal child pornography images.



If convicted, Doucette faces up to a $50,000 fine and from five to 20 years in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

