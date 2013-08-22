Calcasieu Parish gets Smart 911 system

Calcasieu Parish officials unveiled their new Smart 911 system on Thursday afternoon. It's a free service for all Calcasieu Parish residents.

Calcasieu Parish is the first location in Louisiana to upgrade to the system, which takes into account the changes in technology.

Robert Martin, Calcasieu Parish Communications Director, said, "The landlines aren't being used as much because everybody's so mobile, so that old information is no good."

More than 70 percent of all 911 calls come from cell phones which only gives responders your general location. But Smart 911 allows you to include cell phone numbers for everyone in your household and where they can be found, all on your profile.

"It's an enhanced, free service that allows citizens to input their personal, medical and household information so it's available to first responders when they call," said Martin.

And sometimes it's the first few seconds that are the most important.

"When they call us, they're already wishing we were right there so this just helps us have that much more information. And as Robert said, when they came to see us, it was a no brainer," said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

Residents can create a profile by logging onto Calcasieu911.com. You can enter as much information as you'd like. All data is private and secure – only first responders see it when you call.

Calcasieu Police Jury President Shannon Spell said, "It's a great program and we encourage everyone to be a part of it."

First responders say any extra information about an emergency can help them in their response, saving them time so they can help save you.

To create a Smart 911 profile, visit: http://www.calcasieu911.com/.

