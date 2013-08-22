Alexander to back Riser's election bid

By The Associated Press



U.S. Rep. Rodney Alexander is planning to endorse state Sen. Neil Riser's bid to fill the 5th congressional district seat that he is vacating next month.

Jamie Hanks, Alexander's press secretary, confirmed Thursday that he will soon back Riser's campaign. She did not provide any further details of the congressman's plans.

The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/13JlQNd ) Gov. Bobby Jindal's chief political consultant, Timmy Teepell, confirms that both he and OnMessage, Inc., a political consulting firm, also will work with Riser.

Such developments likely will add fuel to critics who've alleged that Alexander and Jindal unfairly tried to orchestrate the timeline to help elect Riser in the Oct. 19 special election.

Jindal, Alexander and Riser have denied that accusation, which has been lodged by several candidates.

