18 indicted in ‘Operation Havana Speed’ case - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

18 indicted in ‘Operation Havana Speed’ case

(Source: MGN Online)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

There were indictments Thursday in the ongoing investigation known as "Operation Havana Speed."

As KPLC reported last month, a Combined Anti-Drug Taskforce effort led to the bust of a crystal meth distribution ring in the Vinton and Starks area.

Among the 18 indicted on Thursday, Lazaro Cribeiro faces the only count related to distribution. Cribeiro was indicted on seven counts of distribution of CDS II (methamphetamine).

The 17 others were indicted on varying numbers of attempted distribution counts. They were: Mario Barraza Corral, four counts; Omar Barraza Corral, 33 counts; Raul Mendoza, four counts; Anireal Chavira, one count; Sergio Reyes Castillo, eight counts; Jessica Clark, 14 counts; Billy Washington Hyatt, 14 counts; Jace Allen Berwick, eight counts; Jarrod James Hargrove, one count; Jessica Nicole Bogard, one count; Steven Thomas Mitchell, six counts; Rodney Viator, one count; Alvin Smith III, eight counts; James Celestine II, two counts; Theodore Randall Corner, two counts; Phillis Marie Breaux Shelter, one count; and Jenee Lynn Hargrove, one count.

Authorities said they discovered three active meth labs in the Vinton and Starks area.

Investigators say a few of those labs were operated by illegal residents coming from Mexico, some even from Cuba.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

