DOTD launches "Way to Geaux" smartphone app

The following is a news release from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development:



The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced the launch of "Way to Geaux," a new hands-free, eyes-free smartphone application providing Louisiana travelers access to around-the-clock, real-time traffic and road condition updates.

The "Way to Geaux" application can be downloaded on any iPhone or Android device by visiting either the iTunes App Store or Google Play. The application is a free service provided by DOTD and is updated by the DOTD Traffic Management Centers (TMC).

"Providing drivers with timely information about travel conditions is one of the most important services DOTD can provide," said DOTD Secretary Sherri H. LeBas. "This tool will help drivers get to their destinations faster and safer by allowing them to make better decisions about their route."

The application works by automatically sending alerts to your smartphone after an incident is entered into the system by operators in the TMC. Operators will enter information on any lane-blocking incident located on interstate, U.S. or state highways that affects normal traffic flow or could present a possible hazard to motorists. In addition, operators will enter unplanned road work into the system if the closure results in congestion or presents a possible hazard.

The application is designed for TMC operators to provide detailed information alerting motorists of congested areas and in some cases providing alternative routes. For more information and links to download the application, visit http://bit.ly/WayToGeaux.

For more information on the DOTD, visit www.dotd.la.gov, email dotdcs@la.gov, or call DOTD's Customer Service Center at 225-379-1232 or 1-877-4LADOTD (1-877-452-3683). Business hours are 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.