C.A.T. team makes drug arrests at fast food restaurant

Two men were arrested by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives after being caught with drugs at a local fast food restaurant, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Jacoby Deville, 28, and Derrick Stevens, 33, were arrested Wednesday after C.A.T detectives found several drugs in Deville's vehicle, including marijuana, meth and crack cocaine. Two other men were also in the vehicle but were not identified.

The C.A.T. team received information at 11 a.m. Wednesday regarding Deville arranging to make a drug transaction, authorities said. Detectives searched Deville's vehicle and home, where they located several grams of meth, marijuana and crack cocaine.

The two men were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on possession of marijuana.

Authorities said Deville was also booked on a charge of possession of meth with the intent to distribute and was released on a $4,500 bond. Stevens was also charged with possession of cocaine with bond still pending.

The two unidentified men were charged with possession of marijuana and released on a misdemeanor summons, according to authorities.



