Two arrested in armed robbery of Sulphur store

Two women were arrested following an investigation by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office into the armed robbery of a Sulphur convenience store.

According to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a robbery report at about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a store employee who advised that the suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Latisha M. Lebouef, of Sulphur, grabbed her by the hair and put a knife to her throat while she was stocking beverages.

Authorities said the suspect then forced the employee to walk to the cash register and demanded money. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money and fled the store in a van.

Deputies searched the area for the suspect but was unable to locate her. A BOLO (Be-On-the-Look-Out) was issued for the van she fled in, and detectives later located her driving the van in the Sulphur area.

Authorities said Lebouef was taken to the Sheriff's Office for questioning, where she confirmed the allegations. Lebouef was then arrested.

Detectives also arrested Belinda G. Ellender, 43, of DeQuincy, after deputies learned she had knowledge of the armed robbery and failed to report the incident, according to authorities.



Both were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Lebouef was charged with armed robbery, aggravated kidnapping and obstruction of justice. Ellender was charged with accessory after the fact to armed robbery and obstruction of justice.

Judge Robert Wyatt set Lebouef's bond at $200,000, and set Ellender's bond at $50,000.

