Lake Charles man charged with 84 counts of prescription fraud

CPSO Vice arrests man charged with 84 counts of prescription - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles man is accused of 84 counts of obtaining CDS by fraud, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said on Tuesday, Sheriff's Office Vice detectives arrested 48-year-old Michael D. Treadway after an investigation revealed he obtained approximately 900 hydrocodone pills a month over the past year by utilizing numerous local pharmacies to have his prescriptions filled.

Treadway was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and released on a $20,000 bond set by Judge Robert Wyatt.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, and CPSO Vice detectives are working with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Louisiana Board of Medical Examiners on the case.

