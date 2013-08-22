Giant lizard walks on the wild side

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

What happened to a 20 year old woman whose body was found at a residence near Crowley? Acadia Parish authorities are now saying it's a possible homicide. Find out more HERE.



Also today, three years after the B-P oil spill, we'll tell you about efforts to continue to test gulf seafood samples – making sure everything continues to be safe to eat.

Some children's pajamas may have a safety issue. We'll tell you about two different recalls for jammies that fail federal flammability standards.

Speaking of matters dealing with kids, did you know that naps and snacks could be taken away from kindergarten students in Louisiana? Find out who will get to decide whether that happens at a school near you.

Plus, a sparkly SUV cruising the streets of Kansas is turning heads. It has white and purple sparkles and more bling than you can count.

In weather, Wade's in for Ben today and says expect to see a few more widely scattered thunderstorms developing again this afternoon. What about our weekend – will the rain chances stick around?

Check out Wade's live, local forecast at noon for the answers.

Meanwhile, take a look at THIS. It's the story of Sebastian, a Malaysian water monitor lizard, who decided to take a walk along an interstate. What would you do if you found this giant lizard walking towards you? Read more about it HERE.



Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!