SOWELA awarded $100,000 for new building campaign

Southwest Louisiana has been awarded $100,000 from the Jefferson Davis Parish School Board as a part of a campaign to build a new $10 million facility.

SOWELA Technical Community College will be provided with financial or in kind support as a part of the recently passed Senate Bill ACT 360, originally known as "Facilities With a Purpose."

The act approved SOWELA's construction of two new buildings, a $10 million instructional center at the Jennings site and an $8 million student services building at the Lake Charles campus.

Chancellor of SOWELA, Dr. Neil Aspinwall, said their gift is a great start to a new site and building campaign that will eventually require $1.2 million in private donations in order to secure $8.8 million being provided by the State.

"This is a great opportunity for Jennings and for SOWELA," Aspinwall said. "Having a brand new, $10 million complex in Jennings to serve Jeff Davis Parish will allow SOWELA to expand its efforts in providing job and career training that will enhance and sustain the economy of the parish."

Construction will begin in 2015.

