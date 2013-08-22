Hometown Patriot - August 22, 2013 - Sulphur veterans

Sulphur thoroughfares like the one at Cypress and Ruth Streets will have a different look starting this fall. Markers will be put in place designating Cypress Street as "Purple Heart Avenue" and Ruth Street as "Military Veterans Drive." Donna Brown is a member of the Mayor's Armed Forces Committee and loves the idea.

"I'm honored to have them do that in memory of all of us," said Brown, who retired from the U.S. Navy. "Lots of times, veterans aren't honored, especially our Vietnam Veterans in the area. So, this is a great way to do it."

Once the signs are approved and manufactured, they'll be installed sometime before Veterans Day.

"If it wasn't for the armed forces, we wouldn't have our freedom today," said Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan. "Our Armed Forces committee is dear to our hearts here in Sulphur and we've gotten great support from our Sulphur community."

New commemorative coins are being minted for local veterans. And the Sulphur Veterans Day parade this year will be Nov. 9.

"This year, our Armed Forces Day parade will honor all veterans, but specifically, World War II veterans will be riding convertibles in the parade," said Harry Montgomery, Chairman of the Mayor's Armed Forces Committee.

Upcoming events for veterans and the public include the Stars and Stripes Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 7. The Armed Forces parade will be Saturday, Nov. 9.

For more information, call Sulphur City Hall at 337-527-4500.

