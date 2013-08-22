Man collapses, dies in Jeff Davis Parish Jail - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Man collapses, dies in Jeff Davis Parish Jail

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A 54-year-old Welsh man, Lou Allen Griffin, was found dead after collapsing in the Jeff Davis Parish Jail.

Jailers said Griffin stopped breathing so they administered CPR to him around 7 p.m. Wednesday. 

Authorities said when responders arrived, they reported Griffin had a faint pulse. He was taken to a Jennings hospital for treatment and then transferred to a Lake Charles hospital.

Griffin was jailed on charges of criminal damage to property and aggravated simple arson. He was housed in the Welsh City Jail for four months, prior to being transferred to the Jeff Davis Jail.

An autopsy is being conducted by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office.

